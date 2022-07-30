Family pleads for last-ditch effort to retrieve Snorri’s body

ISLAMABAD: Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri’s family Friday proposed an all-out last-ditch effort to retrieve his body just below K2 summit, admitting that authorities in Pakistan had been really cooperative in taking steps to seek a way out.

Lina Moey, wife of late John Snorri, during a media talk at the National Press Club in Islamabad proposed the formation of a special team to help recover the body hanging almost 600 meters below the K2 summit.

“I am thankful to the Army, Gilgit-Baltistan government and all others who helped us in every respect. Yet, we believe that a special team should be formed to make one last effort to recover the body that is visible,” Lina, who was also accompanied by Snorri’s sisters Kristin Sigurjonsdottir, Karen Kristjansottir and 22-year old Halls Karen Johnsdottir, said.

John Snorri, unfortunately lost his life on K2, attempting to be the first individual to summit the most arduous K2 during winters in the year 2021. John was one of the most acclaimed mountaineers who were great friends of Pakistan and in love with its mountains.

“I believe that my husband had reached the K2 peak yet again and it was on his return that the tragic incident occurred. The people in Iceland cherished him and so others where mountaineering is followed and recognized,” Lina said.

In a bid to set a new record by summiting K2 during winter, John formed a team with Ali Sadpara and his son Sajid in 2021.

John and his team were joined a few days later by the famous Elia Saiklay and PK Sherpa as a filming crew. 2021 was John’s second attempt at K2 during winters. He and Ali were the first on the mountain that year and well acclimatized to try the summit bid. However, on 5 Feb 2021, John, Ali and JP Mohar from Chile who had joined them for the summit attempt went missing.

This resulted in the biggest and most intense search operation ever in the history of mountaineering in Pakistan. This search operation which lasted almost 10 days or more was unique in the sense as it involved the governments of Iceland, Chile and Pakistan led by Pakistan Army on ground and mountaineers from across the globe and especially Pakistan’s goodwill Ambassador Ms. Vanessa Obrien.

All these people were connected through a virtual search center run by Colonel (r) Hassan Bin Aftab from Pakistan Analytica who was coordinating between all these countries and institutions. Unfortunately, the search did not lead to any results and had to be called off but the trauma and tragedy for the families continued.

“Yes, it has been over 18 months now that we have been going through a state of uncertainty as to whether the body would be recovered or settled down. Only the family members can realise the pain they are going through. Nothing can be more traumatic for the family to know that your husband, father, brother and friend is hanging on the face of the mountain,” Lina Moey said. During the summer of 2021, the family and friends of Snorri sponsored another expedition this time lead of course by Mr. Elia Saiklay the award winning filmographic who films and climbs over 8000m. Elia has summited Everest five times and also K2.

Elia was part of John and Ali team and filmed the team in their bid to create a record but was not with them on the eventful day due to technical reasons.

Elia and Sajid Sadpara felt it their obligation and responsibility to come back and look for their missing team members. Elia along with Sajid were able to find the bodies of all the three mountaineers. Burying JP was easy as it was much lower, however, Ali was moved to camp 4 (25300 ft) and buried. Unfortunately, John’s body could not be moved and still hangs a few feet Approx 600 ft) below the summit at an approx. altitude of 27500 ft on the climbing path visible to anyone who climbs or summits. No helicopter can reach that height in the world.