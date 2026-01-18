Prince Harry arrives in UK to fight his phone hacking case

Prince Harry 'confident and ready' as he arrives at phone hacking trial in the UK

In his legal battle against the tabloid, Prince Harry arrived in Britain to fight his latest case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, over what he claims was an illegal hacking of his phone as well as other personal details.

But he is not alone in suing the British newspaper. Several high-profile figures, including Elizabeth Hurley and Sir Elton John, joined him.

As the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK, a source told The Telegraph that he is "confident and ready are the words I’d use to describe his current state of mind."

Regarding the trial, it will conclude in nine weeks; the claimants – who are seven – will start on Monday. They accused journalists working for the Daily Mail of hiring private investigators to install surveillance devices in their homes and cars.

In response, Associated Newspapers' legal team may, in their opening statement, level allegations of dishonesty, fraud, and conspiracy against Harry's lawyers.

Meanwhile, suing the paper is costly. Reportedly, £38.8m is expected to be spent on litigation.

But an insider tells The Telegraph that the royal prince is "fortunate to have the money and power to take on the newspapers, and was not scared of the slings and arrows aimed at him as a result."

Harry's "confidence" may stem from his previous victories in similar cases against other British tabloids.

For example, the High Court found evidence of “widespread and habitual” use of phone hacking at the Mirror Group Newspapers in December 2023.

Moreover, the Duke also claimed to have a “monumental victory” after News Group Newspapers asked to settle the case in 2025.