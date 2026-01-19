Royal tensions rise as King Charles navigates Prince Harry, William feud
King Charles in tricky spot with Prince Harry and Prince William ahead of Invictus Games
King Charles is in a tricky position as he tries to balance his relationships with his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, new report claimed.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is planning to return to the UK for next year’s Invictus Games and reportedly wants his father to play a key role.
Reports suggested that Harry even wants the monarch to share the stage with him during the games as it would thrill the audience.
While it could help repair their strained relationship, it also puts the King in a difficult spot, as showing support for Harry might look like he is favouring one son over the other.
Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond said, referring to Harry’s government-backed security review, "If the security review results in the protection level Harry is demanding, there will be no obvious reason to prevent them coming over as a family."
"And I'm sure King Charles would relish the chance to get to know his grandchildren,” Bond continued, per Daily Record.
"Invictus has become pivotal. It is Harry's great cause and his greatest achievement and any father would want to support his son as the games come to the UK. But it's not straightforward for the King – sadly for him, his family matters never are,” she added.
