Andrew makes life as newly stripped commoner offensive to the people

Despite being portrayed as a man stripped of his titles, his honors and even his home of many years, Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor has not changed his ways and continues to demand the same, if not a heightened level of extravagance, that are at risk of turning ‘offensive,’ fast.

Not only that, but some sources have even exposed his demands to be called ‘duke’ or ‘prince’ by his staffers, behind the scenes, despite having been stripped of his royal identity.

Everything about this offensive reality has been shared by a well placed source.

According to OK! Magazine, they warn, “Andrew continues to carry himself with a deep sense of entitlement. He expects constant service and special treatment, regardless of the expense, and rather than withdrawing from view, he behaves as though his circumstances remain exactly as they were.”

He also still expects his servants to call him a prince or duke, the insider admitted before explaining, “public anger will not be driven by the titles Andrew has surrendered, but by the privileges he continues to enjoy out of sight. The indulgence is still there, it has simply been pushed further into the shadows.”

They also allege that most of the changes known to the public are not enforced behind the scenes because “when it comes to comfort and indulgence, Andrew's day-to-day life appears largely unchanged. It is that continuity of luxury, despite everything, that many will find deeply offensive,” they also added.

His penchant for hosting has not gone down either and although Andrew is not a drinker himself, he remains “determined to entertain” the insider added. This is the case despite his social circle having shrunk dramatically now that most of London’s high society have moved away from him.

“They even had one at Christmas,” the source explained of their parties, but even when he is dining solo the demands don’t get any simpler they warn.

“He demands a formal, silver-service meal each evening, even on nights when he is the sole person seated at the table,” so “nothing about Andrew's routine suggests he has been asked to rein in his spending.”

As of right now “each morning still begins with an elaborate cooked breakfast prepared by his own chef, laid out in quantities more suited to feeding a crowd than one man.”

Before concluding the insider even went as far as to call out Andrew and said, “this is no commoner's existence, even though the royals are desperate to position the narrative as one in which he has been frozen out and is being stripped of luxuries.” The fact is that “he expects lavish quantities at every meal and will not accept any reduction in quality, even when much of the food goes untouched.”