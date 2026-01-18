Photo: Sophie Turner reflects on life after motherhood: 'Really nice'

Sophie Turner has reflected on her career journey after becoming a mother.

As fans will know, Turner made her acting debut as a teenager in the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Sophie recently reflected on her journey as a mother, stating that it took her a while to gain "momentum" in her professional life with increased responsiblity.

"It's really nice. I'm not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff," she began.

For those unversed, Sophie Turner has two beautiful daughters, Willa and Delphine, born in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas.

"It just felt like the right break to focus on me, because I'd been a character for so long. Nesting and being at home was amazing. But the flipside of it, and Covid didn't help, was that this was a big break from the career.

Moreover, Turner admitted that returning to the industry hasn’t been entirely seamless, as time away disrupted her professional rhythm.

"And I've had try and rebuild, in a way. You don't realise how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit," she concluded.