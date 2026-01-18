Prince William, Kate Middleton warned of Meghan Markle’s UK return

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been told to “brace themselves” as they are warned of a possible return to UK of Meghan Markle.

According to a royal commentator Shane Watson, the Duchess of Sussex has started 2026 on a strong note and possibility of her UK return has increased.

As per reports, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, gained fresh attention after a technical glitch on its website briefly revealed stock levels.

Watson told The Sunday Times that it allowed fans to estimate that sales of her fruit spread may have reached £26.7 million.

As Prince Harry awaits the outcome of his security review ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, it has fuelled speculation that Meghan could visit the UK for the first time since 2022.

Speaking on it, he said, “Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan's year has started with a mega boosting bang.”

“Thanks to a technical glitch on the website of the duchess's As Ever brand, shoppers were momentarily able to see how much of her product was left in stock, which then allowed some motivated sleuths to work out exactly how many boxes of her signature 'fruit spread' had been sold,” the expert added.

“Meghan was not coming back to the UK as the dutiful wife of the Invictus Games founder,” he continued.

“She was never stepping onto the tarmac at Heathrow as the Yoko of the royal family, somewhat chastened by the cancelled Spotify deal, the reduced Netflix deal and the alleged backlash in the US where Wills and Kate’s popularity polling outstrips theirs by some considerable amount.

“She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us.”