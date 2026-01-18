Nobel foundation reaffirms its core responsibility to ‘safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes’

In a recent update, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has issued a clarification on the status of the Nobel Peace Prize amid public debate following a meeting in Washington between the leader of the Venezuelan opposition and the U.S. President, during which she symbolically “presented” him with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Moreover, the U.S. President Donald Trump later publicly acknowledged the gesture and kept the medal that was handed to him, triggering discussions about whether a Nobel award can be transferred

The new statement followed renewed debate over whether Nobel Prizes can be shared or handed over to others.

The foundation emphasized that Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred or redistributed.

The Nobel Institute, for presenting the "Peace Prize," reaffirmed that the Nobel Peace Foundation committee should hold its core value, which mainly focuses upon safeguarding the dignity of the Nobel Peace Awards and their administration.

The Nobel committee clearly stated that the foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and follows its terms and conditions.

Additionally, the institute clearly hinted that “the Nobel Peace Prize is non-transferable.”

It also stated that the prizes shall be awarded to those who "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize; therefore, a prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.

The new statement came after the Norwegian organization or committee that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize rejected recent suggestions proposed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado.

Nobel Peace institute issues new statement after Machado presented her 'Nobel Peace Award' to U.S. President Donald Trump

The peace-awarding institute recently clarified that the "Nobel Award," once declared, “cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred” to others and indirectly condemned Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s suggestion that aimed to present her ‘Nobel Peace Award 2025’ to U.S. President Donald Trump.