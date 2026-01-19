Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles changes with Archie, Lilibet’s UK doors opening

Prince Harry appears to have all his eggs in one basket, as one near-security snafu later, he is waiting on a security revision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) to determine whether he, alongside with his family will be eligible for fully armed taxpayer-funded security once more.

For those unversed, this has come after many a cases against the Home Office, after they decided—upon his exit from Britain back in 2020, that the Duke will no longer receive security in the same fashion as before, and will have to inform of any travel arrangements 30-days in advance.

But now one decision could change the tide, and make it possible for him to bring Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle back to his homeland.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan even referenced this in a chat with Express recently and explained, “We know that Harry wants a reconciliation; he's made that abundantly clear. He's said that in an interview, and I believe that the King does as well.”

Furthermore, she admitted too that any positive decision by Ravec “certainly paves the way for a safe reconciliation. And it means Harry can make a quick trip or come at short notice if he needs to for any reason, which certainly makes it easier for all sides to begin to consider a new phase in their relationship.”

To the same outlet, Mr Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in, in agreement and said that while their rift with the Royal Family remains ‘deep’ “their trump card is undoubtedly Archie and Lilibet,” so “if they came, there would be worldwide fascination and a gentler reception.”

Also, while “they would be likely to see King Charles, and there will undoubtedly be questions about their long-term plans,” he pointed out.

For example, some might question, “do they envisage Archie and Lilibet spending time in Britain during their education?” after all, the two kids are both sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively.