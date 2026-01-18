Royal expert makes bombshell claim on how late Queen tried to protect Andrew

A royal expert has made a bombshell claim about the late Queen Elizabeth II, who tried to protect her “disgraced” son then-Prince Andrew.

According to reports, the late monarch arranged a private meeting with Andrew before the official announcement that stripped him of his royal titles and military roles.

He was stripped of his titles due to the scandals around his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Going against her advisers’ warnings, she wanted to make the process less harsh for her son, per The Mirror.

However, Palace courtiers later insisted on being present, which made the meeting more formal and tense.

Writing about it in his book The Windsor Legacy, royal author Robert Jobson described it as a painful moment for both mother and son.

Jobson wrote, "The two senior courtiers told the Queen it was imperative that they witnessed the conversation.”

“Andrew understandably felt blindsided, though this was far from her intention, as sources close to her confirmed," the author penned.

Later, Palace released a statement from Queen Elizabeth that she had given her "approval and agreement" for Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages to be stripped from him.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending [the civil lawsuit filed by Ms Giuffre] as a private citizen,” the official statement added.