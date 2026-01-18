81-year-old Florida woman arrested after chilling murder plot

An 81-year-old Florida woman has found herself at the centre of a chilling murder-for-hire plot, after police say she calmly sat down with what she believed was a hitman to discuss having someone killed.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Elouise Leland was arrested after investigators received confidential information suggesting she was actively trying to arrange a murder.

CBS 12 reports officers from Citrus County, working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, set up a meeting between Leland and an undercover detective posing as a professional killer.

The encounter took place on January 16, and police say Leland unhesitant revealed details of the alleged plan.

During the meeting, investigators say she spoke openly about the job and agreed to provide payment in exchange for the killing. No weapon was exchanged, but detectives say the conversation alone was enough to cross a legal line.

After the meeting, deputies moved quickly. A warrant was obtained and Leland was taken into custody without incident. She now faces a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Authorities have not identified the intended victim and say the investigation found no evidence of additional people involved in the alleged plot.

The case has stunned locals, not least because of Leland’s age. Police have not disclosed her criminal history in detail, but confirmed she was already known to law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.