Peter Claffey 'just hoping' for THIS ahead of 'Game of Thrones' spinoffa

Peter Claffey is terrified to lead the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 29-year-old Irish actor confessed that securing a role in the Game of Thrones universe is not easy.

Claffey will be playing the lead role of Ser Duncan “Dunk” Tall in the forthcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which was frankly “terrifying” for him.

He told the outlet, "I was a massive original Game of Thrones series fan. I was there for the whole thing, so I understand the reverence that people have for this show.”

Taking into account the upcoming spinoff, the star of Small Things like These confessed that he was "just hoping to God that the show gets taken well.”

Claffey added, “We tried to do as good of a job, to both the book and the TV fans, for sure, in trying to stick to the characters as much as possible. Hopefully, it will get taken well, but it is daunting.”

He went on to state "it is quite terrifying. I've never experienced anything of this scale before."

For those unaware, the franchise, which is based on a series of novellas by George R. R. Martin, stars Claffey as Dunk, a "naïve but courageous knight.”

It is pertinent to mention that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which consists of six episodes, is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2026, on HBO.