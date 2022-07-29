SIH gets employment generator award

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has recognised the role of Shifa International Hospital Islamabad (SIH) as a contributor to the social and economic wellbeing of communities by a nomination as the highest employment generator.

President Dr. Arif Alvi presented the award to the Chief Operating Officer of SIH Taimoor Shah at the ICCI 5th Business Excellence Awards Ceremony recently held at the President House. The ICCI award committee has rigorous criteria for reviewing and collecting data from credible sources to assess the outlook and impact of an organization as a leading employment generator.

The contribution as the largest employment generator is also coupled with providing equal employment opportunities and representation to all segments of society on the basis of merit and transparency. SIH also believes in empowering women by enabling them to pursue successful careers in the healthcare industry in a safe and conducive environment.