Two minor girls killed in Takhtbhai incidents

TAKHTBHAI: Two girls were killed in different incidents in various areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.

Local elders and eyewitnesses said that Ameena, 4, was electrocuted when she touched an electricity pole in Yakh Kohi in Maday Baba area. They said that the girl received electric shocks before she was rescued. The girl was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai where doctors pronounced her dead.

The elders said that they lodged several complaints with the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to fix the fault of the electric pole but they had turned a blind eye towards the issue, which resulted in the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, four-year old girl Farishta died of severe injuries when she was bitten by stray dogs in the Fazalabad area. The local residents said that stray dogs attacked the girl when she was playing in the street. The victim girl sustained multiple serious injuries and died instantly.

The residents have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray and mad dogs in the area and urged the tehsil municipal administration to deal with the menace of canines.