Allowance for planning, information officers sought

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Two federal ministers and two federal secretaries have asked the government to grant an Executive Allowance of 150 percent to economists and technical cadre of the planning ministry and officers of the information ministry working in Grades 17-22.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb have written separate letters to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, making request for provision of Executive Allowance for those officers who have been ignored by the finance ministry through its official notification.

The federal planning and information secretaries have also written official communication to the finance secretary for grant of Executive Allowance. Ahsan Iqbal, in his letter to Shehbaz Sharif, stated that he wished to bring to his kind attention an issue of grave concern and urgent nature, which is seriously affecting the morale and dignity of the officers of Economists Group and Technical cadre in the Ministry of the Planning Development & Special Initiatives.

“The officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in Economic Ministries at the Federal Secretariat have been excluded from Executive Allowance (EA) notified by Finance Division.

“The EA is discriminatory and against the principles of equity and fairness. It may be noted that the Federal Cabinet approves the Executive Allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT field

Administration in Grade 17-22 at 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowance granted by the provincial governments. “However, the memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance on July 19, 2022, about the admissibility of the Executive Allowance excludes the officers of Economists Group and Technical Cadre working in Planning Commission and other Economic Ministries, which constitute the Federal Secretariat in accordance with the Schedule 4 of the Rules of Business 1973.

“As such, it has distorted the cabinet’s decision of June 10, 2022, and making it a discriminatory measure, which was not in accordance with the intention of the cabinet while taking the decision about the Executive Allowance.

“In order of competence and professionalism of the officer are second to none. Considering the important role in the preparation of long-term plans, socio-economic development and economic growth of the country the Ministry of Planning takes a leading role in the evaluation of development projects, PSDP formulation and monitoring. Thus, excluding the officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives from Executive Allowance has demoralised the officers. Further, it will become difficult for the ministry to attract and retain qualified and competent officers.

“I believe that we must support and encourage this human resource, particularly as they are the architect of national economic policies, growth and prosperity.” He sought urgent and kind intercession for revision of Finance Division Memorandum of 19th July, 2022 on the Executive Allowance to include all the officers of Economists Group and Technical cadre.