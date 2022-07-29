Dr Iraqi made Karachi University’s permanent vice chancellor

The University of Karachi finally has a permanent vice chancellor, after the post had remained vacant for over three years, with acting VCs appointed to oversee KU’s affairs, reports Geo News.

The Sindh Universities & Boards Department announced through a notification on Thursday that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi to the top office. He has also served as an acting VC.

Dr Iraqi has been appointed for a four-year term under the Universities & Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018. He was earlier removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court while he was serving as the acting VC, following which the government had replaced him with Dr Nasira Khatoon.

Following Dr Nasira’s appointment, the provincial government formed a search committee to finalise a candidate for the high-ranking office. The committee had received 13 applications but had placed Dr Iraqi’s name on the top, and now the government has notified his appointment.