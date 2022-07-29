Dr Iraqi made Karachi University’s permanent vice chancellor

The University of Karachi finally has a permanent vice chancellor, after the post had remained vacant for over three years, with acting VCs appointed to oversee KU’s affairs, reports Geo News.
The Sindh Universities & Boards Department announced through a notification on Thursday that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi to the top office. He has also served as an acting VC.
Dr Iraqi has been appointed for a four-year term under the Universities & Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018. He was earlier removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court while he was serving as the acting VC, following which the government had replaced him with Dr Nasira Khatoon.
Following Dr Nasira’s appointment, the provincial government formed a search committee to finalise a candidate for the high-ranking office. The committee had received 13 applications but had placed Dr Iraqi’s name on the top, and now the government has notified his appointment.
SummerscapeThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by children of the late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr...
National Institute of Maritime Affairs Director General Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem HI has said that despite being...
The body of a former station house officer of the Docks police station was found in Keamari on Thursday. Recuser took...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan , and the federal and...
Around 56 per cent of young motorcyclists in Karachi are suffering from chronic lower back pain due to injuries they...
Comments