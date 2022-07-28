Haleem Adil Sheikh held in property transfer case

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sindh, Wednesday arrested Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a property transfer case from Jamshoro.

The PTI leader went to the anti-corruption’s office in Jamshoro to record his statement in a case pertaining to a loan from a bank on the basis of fake property documents.

He recorded the statement in the office of Deputy Director ACE Zeeshan Memon, who then arrested him. This is the second time this month that the ACE has arrested Sheikh in the case, said the spokesman of Sheikh Raja Azhar. The spokesman further said that Sheikh was already on bail in a case related to 60 acres of land in Jamshoro. “This arrest seems to be on a new case,” he said.

An associate of the PTI leader said “we went to join the probe but they arrested him in another case registered against him,” he confirmed.He added that Haleem Adil was currently being kept at a police station.

Raja Azhar, Sheikh’s spokesperson, told the media that the PTI leader was already on bail in a land case in Jamshoro. However, he added it seems like a new case. Haleem agreed to join the probe but the ACE team arrested him in another case, his spokesperson mentioned.