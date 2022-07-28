UHE approves kinship fee discount

LAHORE : The Finance & Planning Committee of the University of Home Economics Lahore Wednesday recommended up to a 30 percent tuition fee concession for sisters and daughters of the employees.
The fee concession was approved in the 10th meeting of the Finance & Planning Committee that was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen.
The F&PC approved a 30 percent fee concession from BPS-1 to BPS-16 and a 20 percent for BPS-17 to onwards employees.
The F&PC approved the income and budget estimates for the FY 2022-2023 along with the fee structure of the Intermediate (Home Economics) program.
The Finance & Planning Committee also approved the grant of honorarium, and adoption of notification of the government of Punjab for placement of funds & investments. The VC told the meeting that new financial policy would help to attract more students to take admissions.
