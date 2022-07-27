SDPI signs pact with KSI institute

ISLAMABAD: The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific to conduct joint research, developing resilience and strengthening response to triple C (Covid, Climate, Conflict) crisis, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU aims to explore potential areas of cooperation in trade and investment by engaging private and public sector in renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, natural resources, digital technology, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce, it added.

“It’s time to forge partnerships to develop effective strategies, resilience, and policy recommendations in response to the triple C crisis confronting the global community, said SDPI executive director Abid Qaiyum Suleri at the signing ceremony.

He was of the view that developing countries like Pakistan and Malaysia should call for enhanced cooperation on developing resilience and response to the triple C crisis.

Deddy Faisal Ahmed Saleh, Charge D’ Affairs, Malaysian High Commission, Islamabad said the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia had increased by 36.3 percent in 2021 and was largely based on trade of palm oil, palm oil base, and agricultural products.

He further said there was an immense potential for investment in Halal meat and other products and online shopping platforms in Malaysia.

He urged the business community, chambers of commerce and industry, business councils, SDPI and KSI to strengthen relations and collaborate on identifying new avenues of cooperation and strengthening relations.