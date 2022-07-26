Ruling coalition boycott of Mazari case hearing: Elahi may become Punjab CM this week

ISLAMABAD: It’s a forgone conclusion that in the absence of the respondents in ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly case before Supreme Court who have announced boycott of the three-member bench, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi would become Chief Minister Punjab this week.

With the change of hands in the largest province of the country, cycle of no-trust, seeking trust vote from the House will start that will deepen already existing political crisis in Punjab. The crisis will be culminated in imposition of governor rule in the province in the wake of resignation of PMLN, PML-Q, PPP, Rahe Haq Party and independent members from the provincial assembly.

Such developments would make situation conducive for putting pressure on the PDM federal government for calling an early poll in the country.

Well-placed sources told The News late Monday evening here that the tug of war could again go to the corridors of judiciary. The PMLQ is fully on board with the PDM-PPP alliance and its President and former prime minister Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain will issue whip to his members for abstaining from vote of confidence that would be sought by the PTI backing allies’ government in the province upon consequence of asking by the governor.

The government that would come into being as the result of expected verdict of the three-member bench of the apex court may also face vote of no-confidence as early next month if PMLN and its allies opted not to quit the assembly soon. The similar instructions for not voting in favour of PTI-backed government would again be issued by the PMLQ chief.

In both the cases it wouldn’t be possible for the government to furnish majority in the House, the sources said. The sources pointed out that provincial administration of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi would be entirely different in dealing with day-to-day affairs to what erstwhile Usman Buzdar government had been doing.

The strong arms tactics could be used by the new government as the majority PTI would impress upon the provincial administration to screw the opponents on various counts.

The provincial law enforcing agencies would be activated for the purpose, the sources hinted. The provincial government, like the federal government has less than one year at its disposal before completion of mandated period of the elected houses, likely to pass the rest of the period in turmoil.

The sources reminded that in case instability persists in the province, federal government will also suffer on account of it.

The economy which is already in shambles would suffer further and could be ruined.

The federal government would be in grave difficulties since it would be surrounded by hostile governments of Punjab, KPK, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The PDM rule will be confined to the federal capital’s territory after losing Punjab, the sources added.