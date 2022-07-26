11 criminals held; narcotics, weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have arrested 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the crackdown Shehzad Town police team arrested five accused and recovered 2,610 gram heroin, 1,110 gram hashish and three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, a news release on Monday said.

Women police station team apprehended a lady drug peddlers and recovered 1,105 gram heroin from her possession. Ramna police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,015 gram hashish from him.

Golra police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,223 gram hashish from his possession.