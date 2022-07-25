Ziauddin Hospital gets SHCC’s regular licence

Dr Ziauddin Hospital has become the first hospital of Sindh to have earned the Sindh Healthcare Commission’s (SHCC) regular licence.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, it earned the licence by demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards.

A ceremony was held in this regard during which SHCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahson Siddiqui congratulated the management of the hospital.

"Dr Ziauddin Hospital is among the top academic medical Institutions of excellence in healthcare services and delivering best practices. Its leadership is committed to setting higher standards in the country in the field of healthcare,” he said.

Dr Siddiqui said that the regular licence was a symbol of quality that spoke of an organisation’s determination to provide safe and effective patient care through staff management, timely patient care, risk management, clinical effectiveness and audits.

He advised the hospital staff that their mission should be delivering the best standards in holistic healthcare, innovation, modern technology and patient safety leading to patient gratification.

The chairman of Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Dr Asim Hussain, thanked the SHCC chief and said that healthcare system at the hospital adapted promptly to the changes as per the economic, social, and technical environment.