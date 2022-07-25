Quality education

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to screen 72,000 public-sector teachers through the national testing service (NTS). This is a commendable decision. Candidates who secure less than 60 per cent will be terminated from their jobs and offered a golden handshake.

A majority of people do not trust government schools as they think that the quality of education at these education institutions is not up to the mark. There have been a few instances which highlighted how some public-sector teachers are not trained enough to hold such prestigious posts. The KP government’s recent step will go a long way in reestablishing people’s trust in government schools and significantly improving the terrible state of education in the province.

Moomal Nawaz

Mardan