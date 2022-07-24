 
close
Sunday July 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Punjab Bar Council secretary shot dead

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Bar Council Secretary Ashraf Rahi was killed by unknown suspects in the Badami Bagh police limits on Saturday night.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The victim was going to home on his car when two unknown suspects ambushed the vehicle. As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. Further investigation was underway.

Comments