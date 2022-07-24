Punjab Bar Council secretary shot dead

LAHORE: Punjab Bar Council Secretary Ashraf Rahi was killed by unknown suspects in the Badami Bagh police limits on Saturday night.
Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.
The victim was going to home on his car when two unknown suspects ambushed the vehicle. As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on the spot.
Police reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. Further investigation was underway.
