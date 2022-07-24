Commission notified to probe Tayyaba Gul’s charges

Tayyaba Gul (Left) and former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government Saturday set up a commission led by the National Commission of Human Rights chairperson to probe allegations of Tayyaba Gul against former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and others.

Headed by NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javed Agha, the commission will comprise of NCHR’s Sindh member Anis Haroon, and Punjab member Nadeem Ashraf. According to the notification issued by the cabinet division Saturday, the commission shall conduct the inquiry and perform its functions in accordance with the following terms of reference:

a)To inquire into the allegations of sexual offences including harassment, assault, outraging and insulting modesty, misdemeanor, misconduct, misuse and abuse of authority levelled by the complainant against the persons complained against;

b) To determine violation, if any, of integrity of the process of administration of justice, security of person, right to fair trial, absolute inviolability of dignity of person and equality of citizen;

c) To determine, after inquiry, as to whether criminal liability, if any, is incurred by any of or all persons complained against or any other person or public office holders, by any offences so defined in the PPC 1860 Act;

d) To inquire into allegations that she was prompted to provide video/audio material by some officials and same was later leaked to a private TV channel for ulterior motive and design;

e) To determine, after inquiry, as to whether disciplinary proceedings, if any, are attracted by some persons complained against or any other person, by any of their act;

f) To fix the responsibility on any person or public office holder, siding or abetting by any act in the commission of any offence in violation of law, if any, so determined; g) To fix responsibility, if any, jointly and severally if any person if found delinquent;

h) To make clear and specific recommendations in the light of the findings of the inquiry to take any necessary legal action, by any agency, department or any other person;

i) Any matter ancillary or incidental thereof as the Commission may deems fit to inquire into in the interest of justice.

According to the notification, the commission shall have powers vested in its under the Act and the Commission shall have additional powers of a Criminal Court under Section 10 of the Act.



The notification added that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and provinces to act in aid of the commission in discharge of its function and to comply with any of its directions. The secretariat of the commission shall be established at the NCHR head office in Islamabad and the HR ministry shall provide the secretariat support, necessary funding and requisite facilities to enable the commission to perform its function.