Tayyaba Gul’s harassment allegations: NAB DG moves IHC against PAC decision to summon him

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General (DG) Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday against the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) decision to summon him following Tayyaba Gul’s harassment allegations.

The National Assembly Secretary, PAC Wing, and others were made party to the petition filed by Shahzad Saleem, which states that the notice issued by the PAC was beyond its jurisdiction and, therefore, sought for itto be nullified by the court.

The petitioner requested the court to issue a stay order on the PAC notice contending that the woman already has applications pending before a Lahore accountability court and another before the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) and, therefore, the PAC’s parallel action is an exercise in excess of authority.

Shehzad Saleem alleged a NAB inquiry against the PAC chairman is pending, so it was also possible that he wanted to take revenge or gain some advantage by summoning [NAB officials] in this way.