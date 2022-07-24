Husband falls victim to wife’s infidelity

LAHORE : A man was stabbed to death by his wife with the abetment of her ex-husband in Chung police area on Saturday.

According to the police, Shamim used to live with her four children in Chung area after marrying the victim Rizwan. On the day of incident, Shamim called her ex-husband Tufail at home. In the meantime, the victim Rizwan also came home and caught them red-handed. Tufail killed Rizwan with a hammer. The deceased Rizwan, a resident of Sherakot, and the killer Tufail, who hailed from Shakargarh, were both rickshaw drivers. Police arrested the killer Tufail and shifted the victim’s body to the Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.

Robber killed in ‘encounter’:A robber was killed while another was arrested with injuries during an alleged police encounter in Baghbanpura area on Saturday.

According to the police, three robbers riding on a bike intercepted a car rider Shahzad Iqbal and made him hostage at gunpoint. Shahzad offered resistance, on which one of the three robbers opened firing, as a result one robber died on the spot and another injured. The panic-stricken third robber rode away from the scene.

The dead robber identified as Ghulam alias Almas Abbas had a previous record of 58 criminal cases. The arrested robber identified as Bilal had also a previous record of 86 criminal cases. Police registered a case against the robbers on the complaint of Shahzad Iqbal and shifted the body to the morgue.

Security guard shot dead while cleaning his rifle: A 22-year-old security guard was accidentally shot dead by his own rifle in Chung police area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Riaz. Police said that Riaz was cleaning his gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger and injured himself. Police shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem.

Roof collapse leaves two dead: A man and a 12-year-old boy were killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on Bedian Road on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Dilawar, 40, son of Ameer, and Usman, son of Rasheed. The injured girl identified as Nimra, 3, daughter of Dilawar, was admitted to a local hospital.

Man injures brother-in-law: A 45-year-old man was shot and injured by his brother-in-law in Jhalke village Kahna on Saturday.

The accused Arshad had opened fire and injured his brother-in-law Sarwar. The injured was shifted to the General Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The accused fled from the spot. Police said that the incident had taken place due to a domestic issue.

CM seeks report: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, taking notice of a molestation of a 13-year-old girl child in Jhelum, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. The chief minister ordered for ensuring early arrest of the accused and the affected girl should be provided with justice at any cost. The accused deserved stern punishment according to law, he added.