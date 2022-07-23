Health employee arrested for stealing medicine

SUKKUR: The police have red-handedly caught an employee of the Civil Hospital Khairpur, when he was trying to steal medicines. The health minister has taken notice of the incident and constituted an inquiry committee.

Reports said the police had arrested an employee identified as Bilal Solangi, when he was trying to steal medicines from Civil Hospital Khairpur. The arrested accused confessed that the store in-charge and a doctor were allegedly facilitating him as they both would receive a chunk of money after the medicines were sold to the private medical stores.

In another incident, the security guard of the healthcare centre confiscated an air conditioner (AC) being stolen on Thursday but the alleged thieves managed to escape from the scene. Meanwhile, the Sindh health authorities have taken notice of the incident and constituted a two-member inquiry committee, led by Additional Director DHS Sukkur Dr Habib-ur-Rehman Sheikh and member MS Civil Hospital Sukkur Dr Tasleem Khamisani to furnish a report within 24 hours as well as to indeitify the culprits.