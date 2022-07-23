IHC orders removal of Peira chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered removal of Zia Batool as chairperson of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira), declaring her appointment as illegal.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict on a petition of former member of the authority, Imtiaz Ali Qureshi. As the court annulled the October 2019 notification regarding the appointment, but stated that benefits received by Zia Batool would not be withdrawn.

In its judgment, the court directed the government to denotify Zia Batool immediately and initiate a process to fill the post under the law. The court observed it had repeatedly sought the record regarding the appointment from education ministry, but it was not provided.

It instructed the Establishment Division to constitute a committee for conducting inquiry of missing documents., and send the case to the FIA if negligence is found. The court asked the Establishment Division to complete inquiry report within three months and submit its report to the bench.