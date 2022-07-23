Russian air strike on Syria kills seven

JISR ASH SHUGUR, Syria: A Russian air strike killed seven people, four of them children, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region on Friday, a war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deaths "including four children who are siblings, two men and an unidentified person... as a result of Russian air strikes", in the Jisr al-Shughur countryside of northern Syria. Ayhman Mozan, 31, lost all four of his children in the attack that destroyed his home.
