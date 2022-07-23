‘Govt to facilitate local industry’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Friday said the government was focusing on facilitating local manufacturers to create employment opportunities and exports promotion.

He added that the government wanted to take the country forward by ensuring a sustainable economic growth, terming role of the private sector in this regard crucial.

Mahmud said the ministry was also playing a proactive role for swift development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He was of the view that technological advancement has a great importance in economic growth of any country.

Also president in the meeting with the president of Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar said export led growth was the real aim of the country and free trade would be imperative in this regard, he added.

He said the ministry of Commerce was committed to the promotion of exports by tapping into new markets and to resolve the issues being faced by the business community. He said the government was constantly working to connect the country to the global supply value chain to enhance trade.