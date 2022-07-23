Three die in Kohistan road mishap

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Loter area of Upper Kohistan, officials said on Friday.
The vehicle was on its way to Rawalpindi from Upper Kohistan when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn near Loter bridge on Karakoram Highway.
The police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced three of them dead and four were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.
Those who died were identified as Rehmat Shah, Raja Shabir and Mohammad Sohaib.
