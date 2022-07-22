Two die, two injured in road accident

LAHORE:Two persons were killed and two others injured by a speeding car near Chowki Sue-e-Asal Kahna No 2 on Thursday.

According to details, a 45-year-old Munir Ahmed was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him and he died on the spot. Later, the same rashly driven car smashed into a Mazda van on the other side of the road due to which a 42-year-old Furqan Bashir, who was sitting on the roof of the Mazda, fell from the roof and died. Car driver Ahmad Hassan and an unknown woman with him were injured in the dual accidents. The injured were shifted to General Hospital.

Man’s body recovered from house: The body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from a house in Manawan area on Thursday. The deceased identified as Arshad was alone at home. It was yet to be established whether Arshad had been murdered or not. His body was shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Bodies of two ‘drug addicts’ found: A 45-year-old man was recovered dead from bathroom near Garhi Shahu Chowk in the limits of Qila Gujjar Singh police on Thursday. The deceased, yet to be identified, looked an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was found dead in Qila Gujjar Singh Bazar. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Their bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Man expires in hospital: A 45-year-old man expired in a local hospital, three days after he was found unconscious in Shahdara area. The deceased’ identity was yet to be made. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

206 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 862 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 08 people died, whereas 897 were injured. Out of this, 510 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (70%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 445 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 79 pedestrians, and 381 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 206 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 199 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 72 victims, and at third is Multan with 67 road accidents and 72 victims. The details further revealed that 905 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 715 males & 190 females. According to the data, 746 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 20 vans, 14 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.