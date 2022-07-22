GIKI 5 faculty members promoted

SWABI: Five faculty members of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology were promoted here on Thursday.

A ceremony was held which was attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, Prof Dr Wasim A. Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance and academic staff of the institute.

Prof Khalid gave away promotion letters to the faculty members and lauded their contribution to academic activities and research work.

The promoted faculty members included Dr Zahid Halim, (from associate professor to professor; Dr Syed Fawad Hussain, from associate professor to professor; Dr Sajjad Hussain, from assistant professor to associate professor; Dr Muhammad Asif, from assistant professor to associate professor, and Dr Hadeed Ahmed Sher, from assistant professor to associate Professor.

The promoted faculty members said that their promotion meant that their academic and research work was appreciated and lauded.

Meanwhile, Zain-ul-Abidin, general manager of Ignite visited the GIK Institute.

He discussed with the rector, deans and academic staff cutting-edge directions in information and communication technology while creating new opportunities by realizing innovative technological solutions grounded in research and development.

They discussed the priority themes like health and well-being, smart energy, digital industry, climate change and environment, and digital life. Both agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration.