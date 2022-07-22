Coroner rules deadly 1974 UK pub bomb planted by couple

LONDON: The 1974 bombing of a pub in Guildford, southeast England, which killed five people, was caused by a powerful IRA bomb planted by a "courting couple", a coroner ruled on Thursday.

The terror attack led to one of the most notorious miscarriages of justice in British legal history after 11 innocent people were wrongly jailed over the blast. The group, who became known as the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven, were all convicted within two years of the bombing, ending an initial inquest that was under way. The hearing was only resumed in 2019 -- two decades after the Court of Appeal overturned their convictions and ordered those still alive be released.