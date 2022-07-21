Unsafe food items confiscated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has confiscated over 2000 kilograms of adulterated food items including tea leaves, ice cream and spices, while sealed four production units.

According to a press release, the raids were carried out on the Charsadda Road area in Peshawar, where a tea leave processing unit was sealed over the adulteration of hazardous ingredients.

The processing unit was found in severe unhygienic condition, and the tea leaves had been placed on the dirty rooftop. The owners were found mixing non-food grade colours in the production of tea leaves.

During the raid over 1,200 kilograms of unsafe tea leaves were confiscated.

The processing unit used to supply the substandard tea leaves to various parts of Peshawar city.

Several processing units of ice cream were inspected on the premises, and one unit was sealed over severe unhygienic conditions and substandard ice cream.

Over 80 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic spices were recovered from a unit. The team sealed the premises and the owner was fined. The team recovered over 100 kilograms of misbranded material from a unit.

KP Food Authority Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan said strict legal action would be taken against the sale of unsafe and unhygienic food.