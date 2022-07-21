Kamal sees PPP’s plan to rig LG polls in Karachi

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government had called police from other cities of Sindh to rig the local bodies elections scheduled now to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on August 28.

“These are not the police but the PPP workers. The world saw that in the first phase of the local governmetn elections, the PPP won the elections after dacoits and police stamped on ballot papers, while he Provincial Election Commission closed its eyes over this illegal move,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party’s office.

He said the PSP would not allow such abuse to happen in Karachi and Hyderabad and would strongly resist. “We appeal to our army chief and the chief justice to stop the PPP’s Sindh government from this cruelty and not to hand over the province to them.”

“In the by-elections of Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan is being praised for conducting transparent elections, then why are polls not being conducted in a transparent manner in Sindh? Why are there two laws in the same country?” he asked.

Kamal said the destruction in the monsoon rains in Karachi and Hyderabad were in front of everyone. “But no one cares and they are putting up flags of different parties.” “The so-called Muhajir politicians should stop bargaining for their seven seats today, and if they part ways with Shahbaz Sharif’s government, his coalition government will fall automatically,” he said. “But the MQM-P has bargained the rights of Muhajirs for their ministries and corruption.”

Dr Farooq Sattar, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s disgruntled leader, who has been contesting the by-polls from NA-245, on Wednesday visited the PSP office and met its chairman Mustafa Kamal and other leaders. Both leaders discussed the ongoing political situation of the country.