Israeli jets strike Hamas post in Gaza after gunfire

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it launched strikes on Tuesday on a position belonging to the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.
"Following the firing of a bullet from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the IDF (military) is currently striking a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement. It added on Twitter that "fighter jets" were carrying out the strikes.
"Earlier today (Tuesday), a bullet was found in the community of Netiv Haasara," the army statement said, referring to an Israeli agricultural community adjacent to Gaza’s northern border. "After an inquiry, it was found that the bullet hit an industrial building earlier today after being fired from the Gaza Strip," the army added.
