Theatre festival from 22nd

LAHORE:Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play “Book of Love” by Maas Foundation on Friday, July 22, at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. Alhamra invites its audience to attend the festival. The festival will feature eight plays by different theatre groups in Pakistan. Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that during the fest, various social issues would be addressed.
LAHORE:Around 285 search and combing operations were conducted by the Lahore police across the City in the context of...
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued orders of transfers and postings. Superintendent New Central Jail Multan...
LAHORE:A technologies system has donated free access of computer software worth $2.7 million to the UHE. The software...
LAHORE:Higher Education Department Punjab has advertised the posts of Chairpersons of six Boards of Intermediate &...
LAHORE:Environment Protection Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf has ordered all district officers to ensure the closure of old...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has given a seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate...
Comments