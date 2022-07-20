 
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Theatre festival from 22nd

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2022

LAHORE:Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play “Book of Love” by Maas Foundation on Friday, July 22, at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. Alhamra invites its audience to attend the festival. The festival will feature eight plays by different theatre groups in Pakistan. Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that during the fest, various social issues would be addressed.

