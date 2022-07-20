 
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Sustainable practices

Pakistan’s vast sea provides food and livelihoods to a large number of families. However, the country’s fishing practices need a complete overhaul. The world is moving towards sustainable fishing to ensure that the fish population is not threatened.

Many species are near extinction and will disappear forever if proper steps are not taken. The government must take effective steps to save marine life.

Rida Hussain

Karachi

