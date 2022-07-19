Plaintiffs get Rs12.92 million relief on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: A cumulative relief of Rs12.92 million was provided to complainants of different districts in their cases relating to provincial government departments on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Punjab ombudsman office’s spokesperson said that the children of Ghulam Farid of Lahore had been provided talent scholarships worth Rs333,233 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund on the orders of the provincial ombudsman.

In another case, a sum of Rs2.432 million was released on the ombudsman’s orders to construct a boundary wall of Govt Girls High School Dandian in Kamoke tehsil, he added.

The spokesman said that the office of the ombudsman Punjab moderated for payment of Rs2,808,050 to Allah Wasaya of Kasur as pension arrears and also intervened in the payment of employment dues of Rs1,293,770 to Sardar Masih of Faisalabad.

Similarly, Sarfraz Khan of Jhang district succeeded in getting the pending amount of Rs1,813,000 of his sugarcane crop after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office, he added.

The spokesman stated that Rs1,703,213 was paid to a Mianwali-based government contractor namely Khaliq Dad Khan.Rs13,46,751 was released to Abdul Ghafoor Dar of Gujrat as arrears in addition to the issuance of a family pension to him.

In another case, five lakh rupees were paid to Ali Ramzan of Sialkot as a death grant and Muhammad Tariq of Nankana Sahib was given Rs322,222 as arrears of payments for services rendered to the Buildings Department.