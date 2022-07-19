Coalition govt should complete its term: PPP

The PPP's CEC meeting being co-chaired by President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on July 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has reiterated its stance that the present federal government should complete its constitutional term and the general elections should be held on time after the adoption of more electoral reforms.



The CEC of the PPP backed the decision of standing with the coalition partners and follow the whatever decision is made in the meeting of the coalition partners that was summoned for today (Tuesday) in Lahore and not to ditch the coalition partners at this critical stage when they needed complete support and stood with them as united.

According to sources, who attended the CEC meeting held in Karachi jointly chaired by former president and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told The News that majority of the CEC members were of the view to stand with the coalition partners.

Sources said it was a brainstorming session in which all political aspects came under discussion, adding no final decision was taken on the future strategy as it was decided that all aspects should be discussed with the coalition partners.



Sources said the majority was of the opinion that Parliament should complete its constitutional tenure. Sources said the majority was of the view that the PPP has taken the difficult decision of becoming part of the coalition government to put the economy of the country into right direction, and unless they provide the relief to the people, it is necessary that the Parliament complete its tenure. Sources said that though one or two members of the CEC of the PPP expressed their opinion for going into fresh elections, they also wanted electoral reforms first for the general elections.

Sources said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to expedite the process of the electoral reforms through the Parliament before the elections. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other government’s allied parties to his residence in Lahore on Tuesday noon for an important meeting. The meeting would review the overall situation in the country, the minister said in a news statement.

During the meeting, the government’s coalition partners and PDM leaders would hold consultation on important matters. Meanwhile, briefing media persons after the meeting, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the PPP had decided to attend the important meeting of the coalition partners in the centre to be held in Lahore today (Tuesday). He told mediapersons that the PPP had decided to sit with its allied political parties and make decisions about governance in the country with a consensus opinion.

He said the CEC had decided that the present National Assembly should complete its five-year constitutional term to amend the laws for adopting more electoral reforms. Memon noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had remained neutral during the conduct of the by-polls held for the vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan should apologise for his attempt during the election campaign in Punjab to render the role of ECP controversial. “After the announcement of the by-poll results, Imran Khan has lost the electoral contest even after winning it,” he claimed without further elaborating on this point.

He said that a false narrative had been promoted by the PTI Chairman during recent by-polls in Punjab. He said that a liar always gave false statements. “Imran Khan should apologise to the nation for his false statements while at the same time he should also apologise to Mr X and Mr Y,” he said.

Memon said that Shehbaz Sharif was the duly elected prime minister of the country as he had the support of the majority members of the National Assembly as required by the law and constitution. He said that Imran Khan should come to the National Assembly and duly prove if he commanded a majority in the House.

He said that Imran during his stint in power didn’t have the required majority in the assembly as it had to seek support from other parties for passing the federal budget. He alleged that Imran Khan’s tenure as PM which lasted for three-and-half years was illegitimate and unlawful. He said that Imran was imposed on the country as the masses were deceived in this regard.

He said that had the “Umpire” not been neutral in the recent electoral contest, the PTI wouldn’t have been able to secure a single seat in the by-elections in Punjab. He said the PPP had supported its allies in the by-elections in Punjab as it didn’t field its candidates to contest the polls. He claimed the people of Punjab still thought that the PPP was a better option as it was the only party, which stood for political rapprochement and never clashed with the national institutions.

He said the PPP’s political struggle stood for ensuring that the establishment remained neutral as it was now. He alleged that Imran Khan was an insane person as people shouldn’t believe in any more of his promises. He further alleged that PTI chairman always said one thing and did another thing.

Memon said that Imran Khan after entering the arena of politics had always told lies and deceived his supporters. To a question, he said that hike in the prices of essential products in the country was due to the PTI’s government as it had signed an accord with the IMF but later didn’t honour its conditions.

He acknowledged that the present coalition government had taken certain unpopular decisions but it should be kept in mind that an elected government would never like the situation of unchecked inflation in the country.