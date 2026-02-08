How long is the Super Bowl? Average game time and halftime show explained

As Super Bowl LX approaches, many fans are searching for one key detail: how long is the Super Bowl and how long the full event lasts beyond the game itself?

Here’s a comprehensive guide ahead of the NFL finale: The game follows standard American football rules, with one hour of action split into four quarters of 15 minutes each.

However, the overall broadcast usually stretches far longer due to halftime entertainment, commercial breaks and extended coverage.

The event can run for more than four hours, making it the longest game of the season.

The longest Super Bowl on record lasted four hours and 14 minutes during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 after a power outage at the Superdome delayed play.

Halftime is also longer than a regular NFL game. While typical halftime breaks last 15 minutes, the Super Bowl version is usually doubled to allow time for major performances and large stage setups.

This year’s halftime show is set to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Super Bowl LX will take place Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30PM PT.

The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game, with millions expected to watch worldwide.

Experts say advertising also contributes to the length, with more than 100 commercials airing during the broadcast.