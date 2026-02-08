Trump hosts Honduran president Nasry Asfura at Mar-a-Lago to discuss trade, security

President Donald Trump hosted the newly inaugurated President of Honduras, Nasry Asfura on Saturday. The meeting underscored a shift in bilateral countries' relations following last year's election victory. The two leaders discussed immigration and trade at Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The 67-year-old was formally introduced as the president of Honduras. He is committed to generating employment and improving key social services like education and health care. Asfura said he is efficiently working to govern with the full commitment required to deliver real solutions to every corner of our beloved Honduras.

Trump backed the conservative candidate in the lead up to the election stating, It was my great honor to support Tito’s campaign. I gave him my strong endorsement, he won his election.

“We discussed many other issues, including Investment and Trade between our two countries. He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their health, education and economic prosperity..”

Asfura previously served two terms as mayor of Tegucigalpa from 2014 to 2022 and earlier led the Honduran Social Investment Fund during the administration of former President Porfirio Lobo Sosa.