Trump hosts Honduran president Nasry Asfura at Mar-a-Lago to discuss trade, security
The meeting underlines a substantial shift in US-Honduran relations following a controversial election victory in late 2025
President Donald Trump hosted the newly inaugurated President of Honduras, Nasry Asfura on Saturday. The meeting underscored a shift in bilateral countries' relations following last year's election victory. The two leaders discussed immigration and trade at Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
The 67-year-old was formally introduced as the president of Honduras. He is committed to generating employment and improving key social services like education and health care. Asfura said he is efficiently working to govern with the full commitment required to deliver real solutions to every corner of our beloved Honduras.
Trump backed the conservative candidate in the lead up to the election stating, It was my great honor to support Tito’s campaign. I gave him my strong endorsement, he won his election.
“We discussed many other issues, including Investment and Trade between our two countries. He loves the people of Honduras, and is focused on their health, education and economic prosperity..”
Asfura previously served two terms as mayor of Tegucigalpa from 2014 to 2022 and earlier led the Honduran Social Investment Fund during the administration of former President Porfirio Lobo Sosa.
-
Ukraine-Russia talks heat up as Zelenskyy warns of US pressure before elections
-
France opens probe against former minister Lang after Epstein file dump
-
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti given 'greatest honor of her life'
-
China boosts reusable spacecraft capabilities by launching for the fourth time
-
China unveils ‘Star Wars’-like missile warship for space combat
-
Trump refuses apology for video depicting Obama as apes amid growing backlash
-
US appeals court affirms Trump’s immigration detention policy
-
Epstein probe: Bill, Hillary Clinton call for public testimony hearing