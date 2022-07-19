PPP Senator calls for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: The voices for fresh elections in the country have started echoing within the partners of the coalition government as PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Monday reiterated his proposal for fresh elections.

He said he was in favour of early elections instead of forming a coalition government as after the Punjab by-elections, it has become clear that the coalition government has lost the support of the people and now immediate elections are important for economic and political stability.

“I had a clear stance that instead of forming a coalition government, immediate elections should have been announced after no-confidence,” he said in a statement Monday while demanding fresh elections for a fresh mandate following the Punjab by-polls results.

It is to be mentioned here that Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was the only one from the PPP who advocated for fresh elections instead of a coalition government after the success of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and even refused to take oath in the Cabinet.

In his tweet on May 27, Nawaz Khokhar stated that the government with a fresh mandate should sign the deal with the IMF. He repeated his word on Monday and said the government with a fresh mandate should go to IMF. “Tough decisions should be made by a government that has a five-year mandate.”

The PPP Senator said the people can’t honour the government under current record inflation and skyrocketing prices. “It looks like that the political parties are still stuck in the political strategies and narratives of the decade of 90s,” he said.

Khokhar said the proportion of youth in the population, anti-corruption and anti-establishment narratives are integral parts of contemporary politics. “After results of Punjab by-elections, political stability will further decline and governance will become more difficult. The country and the economy need stability which is possible only after immediate general elections”, he said.