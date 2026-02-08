Cuba-Canada travel advisory raises concerns as visitor numbers decline

A new Cuba-Canada travel advisory is prompting Canadians to reconsider trips to the Caribbean island, with some travellers cancelling plans while others say they will continue visiting despite warnings.

According to CBC News, the federal government raised its advisory level this week, urging travellers to “Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba” due to worsening shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities such as food, water and medicine.

The warning comes as daily power outages and economic challenges continue to affect the country, a situation the Associated Press says has been worsened by fuel shortages, sanctions and a decline in tourism.

Some frequent visitors say the advisory is exaggerated. "You fall in love," said Monique Belliveau, 53, of Winnipeg. "It's not a rich country by any means, but you fall in love."

Belliveau told CBC News that during her latest trip, "There were no shortages, there were no power outages, there were no issues," adding: "This travel advisory ... all Canada has done is scare everyone."

CBC News reports that dozens of travellers have reached out after the advisory, with some cancelling trips while others plan to continue travelling despite possible challenges.

Statistics Canada data shows Canadian visits to Cuba dropped sharply in 2025, reflecting shifting travel trends.