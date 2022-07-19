PPP reviews Sunday’s by-polls, electoral reforms

MULTAN: The Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday discussed the current political situation, particularly Sunday’s by-elections and electoral reforms.

This was said by former PM and PPP Senior Vice Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani at a press conference here after virtually attending the CEC meeting through video link. The meeting was held in Karachi and chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Gillani said discussions were held on Punjab by-lections and electoral reforms. He said a meeting of the coalition parties had been scheduled for Tuesday (today) in which important decisions would be taken. He said Maryam Nawaz made a good effort in the by-elections campaign and the PPP helped the PMLN in all constituencies. He said the by-elections were transparent that rejected the PTI narrative of rigged polls. The PTI leveled serious allegations against the supreme court, the ECP and the establishment before the by-polls. The PDM would take all decisions by consensus instead of taking a solo flight. The coalition government took tough decisions to get the country out of economic crises and would take a unanimous decision to try Imran Khan under Article 6.