Former IHC judge justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. — Islamabad High Court/Website

President Asif Ali Zardari, in light of the March 22 verdict of the Supreme Court (SC), gave the go-ahead to issue a retirement notification to former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.



Last month, the top court declared the removal of Justice Siddiqui illegal, directing that he may now be considered as a retired judge. The decision was announced by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Fazi Isa in a 23-page judgment.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariate, the notification will be applicable from June 30, 2021 — the date when Justice Siddiqui had to retire.

“In the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgement of 22/03/2024, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the issuance of retirement notification of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, on attaining the age of superannuation, i.e., with effect from 30/06/2021.”

It is pertinent to mention here that then-president Arif Alvi sacked Justice Siddiqui as judge of the IHC on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SCJ) in October 2018.

CJP Isa-led five-member bench of the apex court, however, noted that the SJC proceeded against Justice Siddiqui on the "assumption that the truth or falseness of the allegations levelled" by the former judge was "irrelevant".

President Zardari, however, approved the issuance of retirement notification under Article 195 of the Constitution.

He also okayed the withdrawal of the Law and Justice Division’s notification, dated 11/10/2018, regarding Justice Siddiqui’s removal as Judge of the IHC.

“The president of Pakistan approved the proposals of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the advice of the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif],” read the statement.