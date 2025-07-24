Major, sepoy martyred in Mastung operation

(From left) The collage shows Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain. — ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that an army major and another security personnel were martyred during an operation in Balochistan's Mastung district.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the incident took place on Wednesday when the security Forces were conducting an intelligence-based operation in the district, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.

During the conduct of the operation, the Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and as a result, three terrorists were sent to hell, the military's media wing said.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, a resident of Khushab, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

The ISPR statement added that apart from the major, another brave son of the soil, Sepoy Nazam Hussain, 22, a resident of Jhelum district, embraced martyrdom.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan, it said, are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.