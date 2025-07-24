Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has cancelled Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub's arrest warrant that was issued earlier today in connection with a protest held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in October last year.

The case, registered at Shahzad Town police station, relates to clashes between PTI supporters and Islamabad police on October 4 2024.

Earlier today, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra had issued a bailable arrest warrant for the opposition leader and cancelled any previous bail granted to suspects who failed to appear.

However, hours later, the judge cancelled the warrant.

The court also granted Senator Azam Swati an exemption from personal attendance, following a request submitted the previous day and adjourned further proceedings until July 30.

Meanwhile, the lower court of Islamabad on Thursday announced its decision in two cases filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, linked to the PTI protest on November 26.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal and Mureed Abbas announced the reserved verdict.

As many as 12 PTI workers were sentenced to six months in prison, while one PTI worker was acquitted in the case.

Today’s development follows recent anti-terrorism court rulings that handed down prison sentences of up to 10 years to senior PTI leaders in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots.

A Lahore ATC awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat.

ATC in Sargodha also sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers to 10 years each in prison in a vandalism case related to May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the same case. Others acquitted include Hamza Azeem Pahat, Rana Tanveer, and Aizaz Rafiq.