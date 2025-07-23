'Unregistered' Swat seminary sealed after student dies from alleged torture

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

SWAT: District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Umar on Wednesday said that the authorities have sealed a seminary in Swat following the death of a 14-year-old student, who was allegedly tortured by teachers.

A young student was allegedly beaten to death by his teachers at a seminary in Swat's Khwazakhela area. He was rushed to the nearest hospital by students and teachers, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Addressing a press conference today, DPO Umar confirmed that the fatal incident involved the teenage student who died due to the teacher’s alleged beating.

He noted that two of the four suspects named in the first information report (FIR) have been arrested, while nine other individuals have also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

He said the madrassa was operating without registration and has now been sealed.

Calling the incident “regrettable,” the police officer added that the police have registered the case on their own behalf and will not succumb to political pressure during the investigation.

A day earlier, it was reported that physical abuse was a longstanding issue at the madrassa, with multiple students subjected to violent treatment over the past several months.

DPO Umar said that a case has been registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) along with relevant provisions of the Child Protection Act. The police had recovered objects used to torture the students from the premises.

In May this year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority, prohibited corporal punishment in private schools, instructing the latter to ensure implementation of this ban.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned in the letter that those found guilty may face up to six months in jail or a fine of 50,000 rupees.

In April, a four-year old student was allegedly tortured by his teacher at a seminary in the Batapur area after failing to memorise his lesson. The incident sparked outrage, with authorities launching legal action following a complaint by the victim's father.